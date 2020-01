Below please find a link to a survey put together by Tulane University’s School of Liberal Arts; they are collecting responses in an effort to help interested liberal arts students nationwide break into finance post-graduation.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in finance, please take a few moments to complete the survey and learn more about the effort.

Link: https://forms.gle/hUvLPfFBtasLRSJF8

Admin Contact: Jack Buczkowski, jbuczkow@tulane.edu