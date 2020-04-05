HBS Online CORe – Important Update!

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges including a rapidly shrinking job/internship market in addition to the abrupt shift to online learning. In an effort to do something to help during this challenging time, HBS Online is offering all Middlebury College students the opportunity to take May or June CORe for $450 (80% discount), regardless of financial need.

About CORe (Credential of Readiness)

Perhaps you’re looking to advance your career prospects or considering an MBA but don’t feel prepared. Maybe you want to run a nonprofit, lead an organization, or work in business after graduation. You might simply find business discussions as indecipherable as a foreign language. If this is you, the Credential of Readiness (CORe) program will help prepare you for your next chapter. CORe is a rigorous online program designed to help you achieve fluency in the language of business. You will develop deep-seated problem solving skills and the confidence to contribute to business discussions and decision making.

Market-recognized online credential program developed by Harvard Business School faculty

Three-course program covering Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, and Financial Accounting

Highly interactive, case-based, and social learning platform

~150 hours of learning delivered over 10-12 weeks

Culminates with a 3-hour comprehensive final exam

View the CORe brochure.

Program Dates

May 19th (apply by May 11th), 10 weeks

June 23rd (apply by June 15th), 10 weeks

How to Enroll

Interested students should contact Ursula Olender via email to request a coupon code. Students will need to enroll through the HBS website, using the coupon code provided and their @middlebury.edu email address – https://online.hbs.edu.

Important Notes

Any student who has already enrolled in May or June CORe, who did not receive a high need scholarship, will be refunded by April 10 and invited to apply again with the promotional code.

and invited to apply again with the promotional code. This discount is only available for the May and June 2020 cohorts of HBS Online’s CORe program. The discount does not apply to the individual CORe courses, but HBS’s normal scholarship program is still available for those courses.

This discount does not apply to the May for-credit version of CORe offered through Harvard Extension School. Keep in mind that Middlebury currently does not accept summer credit from HBS or Harvard Extension.

There is no additional discounting available for high need students – all students are being offered the opportunity to take the program at our high need price.

Given concerns over COVID-19, all Pearson VUE testing centers are currently closed. Starting with the April CORe program, we are moving to a virtual final exam. It is likely that this will be used for participants of May and June CORe if the testing centers remain closed.

There will be space in the program for any student who wants to participate. We divide large groups into separate cohorts on the platform so that each group has the optimal amount of peer-to-peer support and engagement.

Students for whom the $450 fee would present a hardship should contact Ursula Olender.