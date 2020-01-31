Have You Ever Dreamed of Being a Weatherperson?

National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont Currently Seeking Summer Student Volunteers

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Office (WFO) in Burlington, VT is now accepting applications for our Volunteer Summer Student Intern Program. The deadline for applications will be February 21st, 2020. The WFO is located at the Burlington International Airport located in South Burlington. One position will be available this year, starting in late May and continuing into early August. This position is unpaid. If you are eligible, you can apply for a summer grant for unpaid internships

Background:

This volunteer program will give students the opportunity to learn about NWS careers by gaining valuable on-the-job experience as well as giving them the tools necessary to do hands-on research in a professional environment.

Students can also earn academic credit if approved by their academic institution.

Hours and days are flexible if selected for the position.

Eligibility:

Must be an enrolled undergraduate or graduate student (half-time or more) majoring in meteorology, atmospheric sciences and related sciences. Undergraduate students must have completed their sophomore or junior year in order to be eligible .

Volunteer Duties:

You will shadow forecasters on the job and learn to perform the basic duties required of an NWS employee. This includes data collection, quality control on incoming data, answering phones and working alongside forecasters.

Work on a project that has some operational or training utility to the NWS.

How to Apply: