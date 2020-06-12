Goldman Sachs Investment Banking Division Teach-In

Join our Goldman Sachs Middlebury Interest Group to prepare for the forthcoming launch of 2021 Summer Analyst IBD recruiting (opening July 1st).

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

5:30-7:00 p.m. EDT

Alumni serving in various roles within IBD, including managing directors, will be on hand to guide hopeful applicants. You will leave this session with a better understanding of the work and knowledge required of bankers as you prep for applying on July 1. Panelists will discuss: debt vs. equity products, financial statements, valuation, and provide an overview of recent market trends (although subject to change.

Please find registration and login information here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/514007/

This session is appropriate for rising juniors, and rising sophomores.

Please come prepared with questions!