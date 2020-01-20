Future Leaders Climate Summit Opportunity 2020

Join fellow change-makers, experts and thought leaders in Chicago for three days of learning, networking and sharing experiences.

We welcome any future leader to apply for the Summit. Successful applicants will typically be between the ages of 18-30 years old with a demonstrated interest in climate change and leadership.

They are still accepting applications on a rolling basis.

The inaugural Future Leaders’ Climate Summit will gather ~100 young and diverse leaders from around the US for three days to discuss climate policy, communications, advocacy, and individual action with climate and energy experts. The Future Leaders will work with these experts to develop ideas and recommendations for wicked problems facing their communities today, from mitigating climate change, to adapting to extreme weather impacts, to preparing for a rapidly changing world that likely will include more political unrest, forced migration, and security issues. The Future Leaders will form work pods to develop local action plans and make pledges to go back to their communities and engage with local elected officials, educate their community, and provoke action.

Apply HERE to attend the Future Leaders’ Climate Summit in Chicago from March 26-29, 2020. Thanks to recent Middlebury alum Kitty Pollack, Program Coordinator, Energy & Environment Program at The Aspen Institute for this lead!