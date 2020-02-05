FUNDED Tech Education Internship in Rwanda with Team4Tech!

In Rwanda, Team4Tech is working with the Gashora Girls Academy, a boarding school for 270 girls, to have interns mentor a team of Gashora students to execute an extensive technical capstone project requiring research, planning, and a final prototype. At the end of the summer, each team will present their project to the school’s teachers and staff as part of 5th Annual Gashora Projects Exhibition Day prior to departing Rwanda. Interns will also organize a one-week technology boot camp for a select group of the Gashora Girls.

Does this sound like a summer experience you’d like to have? Then come to the information session to learn more and chat with Middlebury students who have been T4T interns in the past!

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

ADK Library

CCI covers the program fee for you to participate, and provides $1000 travel grants. If you are offered and accept this internship, you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork. Please note this is an unpaid internship.

Application deadline is 2/29 – learn more about the internship in Handshake.