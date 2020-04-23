Financial Planning Webinar for College Grads

AN INVITATION FOR THE COLLEGE STUDENTS OR RECENT GRADUATES IN YOUR LIFE! PLAN TO JOIN US FOR OUR UPCOMING WEBINAR!



Future Ready: Financial Planning 101 A Webinar for College Students and Recent Graduates



Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:00-3:00 p.m.



Interactive Presentation with Q&A Session

While we are all currently “stuck” at home, wondering about the future, life will eventually get back to a new normal. And for current college students or recent graduates, there will be lots of exciting changes to navigate as this new generation enters the workforce. So now may be the perfect time for young adults to gain a better understanding of budgeting and financial planning for future goals! Wolf Group Capital Advisors has put together an interactive webinar designed for college students and recent graduates, to prepare them to launch into adulthood with a solid understanding of the joys and challenges of financial independence.



In this webinar, we will answer, in detail, key questions like:

* How do I set a monthly budget and track spending?

* How do I know how much money to be saving?

* How do I build good credit?

* How do I best take advantage of employer benefits?

* How do I make realistic and smart housing decisions?

* How do I allocate money to reach personal goals (vacations, grad school, or savings?

* Why is it important to choose someone to keep me accountable?



Please register in advance for this webinar. Space is limited. Not sure you can make it? Register anyway to ensure you receive a recording of the webinar and any hand-outs! After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



Webinar Presenter Kevin Ostergaard, CFP®, ChFC®

Kevin is an Associate Financial Planner at Wolf Group Capital Advisors specializing in holistic financial planning. He is dedicated to supporting and guiding his clients to achieve financial freedom through the development of a comprehensive financial plan and tailored investment management strategy. Kevin is a Certified Financial Planner® and a Chartered Financial Consultant®. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in economics and also holds an Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Georgetown University. Please Join Us