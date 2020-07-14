Expiring Aceso Initiative Internship: Apply Today!

Due July 20, 2020

Background: Aceso Initiative (“Aceso”) was co-founded in April 2020 by three Middlebury alumni of diverse professional backgrounds (medicine, supply chain, finance) with a simple objective: empower health care providers around the world working to combat COVID-19. Forty-four days after submitting its Form 1023, Aceso was granted 501(c)(3) exempt status by the IRS.

Primary area of focus: Aceso’s primary area of focus is the development of its online platform, which will offer health care providers—at no cost—a global online community where they can gain real-time insight on patient care from colleagues with experience on the front lines battling COVID-19.

Designed for simplicity, the platform will allow health care providers to easily login from a smartphone and engage with colleagues around the world in real-time dialogue focused on improving specific patient outcomes.

The project is backed by technology service grants from leading companies, including Amazon Web Services, Twilio, and Slack (among others)

Internship opportunity Aceso is looking for intern candidates who are interested in playing either project management or functional roles in driving the launch and ongoing development of this online platform.

Project management responsibilities will include operationalizing the strategy for the launch of the initial version of Aceso’s online platform (a minimally viable product), along with coordinating a parallel effort to develop the second iteration (a more sophisticated, tailored product that is also extensible for future use by health care providers addressing other diseases).

Functional roles will include opportunities to work on strategy and execution for one or more of the following areas: design; U/X; development; user onboarding; social media; content moderation; translation; public relations; community building; and partnership development. This is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and work alongside three Middlebury alumni to build something that has the potential to make a profound impact in the fight against COVID-19. Join us!