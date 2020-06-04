Event: U.S. Diplomacy and Women’s Leadership in the MENA Region. Monday, June 8

Join us in a discussion with distinguished women involved in U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East and North Africa region as they share their views on women’s leadership in U.S. diplomacy, current U.S. engagement in the region and how this will be affected by COVID-19.



The conversation moderated by Dr. Chiedo Nwankwor, Director of SAIS Women Lead, will also touch upon the challenges these women faced representing the U.S. in the highest foreign policy decision making circles in the MENA region and more.



This webinar is hosted by SAIS Women Lead, the Foreign Policy Institute, the African Studies and the Middle Eastern programs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Relations (SAIS).