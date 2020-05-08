Essential Advice for Entry-Level Job and Internship Hunting During COVID-19

There is no question that the global Coronavirus pandemic is creating major challenges for students seeking entry level jobs and internships. But there are actions you can take now and in the coming weeks to position yourself for success.

Join this event on Wednesday, May 13 from 12-1 pm.

In this 60-minute webinar, Lindsey Pollak, workplace expert and author of Getting From College to Career, and Chelsea C. Williams, talent development and retention strategist and founder & CEO of College Code, will share advice on finding existing opportunities, networking effectively, and enhancing your skill-set for success. There will be extensive time for Q&A!

This session is sponsored by Cappfinity, the global leader in strengths-based hiring, with a wealth of expertise in graduate hiring across multinational clients using online and virtual technologies. You can learn how to use your unique strengths to support your transition from school by taking a free Strengths Profile assessment, which will be shared upon registration.

About your hosts:

Lindsey Pollak– Lindsey is a New York Times bestselling author and one of the world’s leading experts on Millennials and today’s multi-generational workplace. She is also the author of two career advice books for young professionals: Becoming the Boss: New Rules for the Next Generation of Leaders and Getting from College to Career: Your Essential Guide to Succeeding in the Real World. She is a graduate of Yale University and is based in New York City.

Chelsea C. Williams – Chelsea is a talent strategist, corporate trainer, and professional speaker, is passionate about helping organizations bridge the gap for the future of work. She is a sought after speaker & facilitator at national conferences and leadership summits on early career talent development and diversity, equity, and inclusion at work. Chelsea obtained her BA in Economics from Spelman College.