ECOCareers Conference April 1-2, 2020-Join Virtually!

Last Chance to Register for (Virtual) EcoCareers 2020!

This week the National Wildlife Federation will host their 4th annual, virtual EcoCareers Conference on Wednesday & Thursday, April 1 -2. Have you registered yet? Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to hear from leading analysts and employers across many green sectors and gain insights into how you can build your own pathway to a sustainable career.

The Conference will be featuring speakers and panelist talking about Food Justice Careers, the Arts and Creative Industries, a Culinary Climate Action Workshop, Circular Economy Careers (careers that help move society

toward and sustain a circular economy), Climate Crisis Careers, and Green Finance and Investment Careers. Check it all out HERE.

Students at higher ed institutions can unlock free registration by joining the NWF EcoLeader online community. Note that if sponsorship or registration cost is a concern for higher education audiences, we encourage you to reach out to us at ecoleaders@nwf.org.