Do you believe that literacy is a human right?

Please join a Handshake event for The Literacy Lab on May 7th at 5 PM to listen to a live webinar presented by one of their Recruitment Associates, Aja. There, you will hear about their mission to ensure all students – no matter where they are from – can become proficient readers (with your help!) and pursue life long success. They will also go over the basic aspects of their program and what it means to serve as a tutor for an academic year. There will also be a Q & A portion of the presentation, so come with questions!

Questions before the webinar begins? Reach out to them at recruitment@theliteracylab.org for more information. We hope to see you there!