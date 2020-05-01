COVID-19 Response Opportunity

Govern for America is looking for people to join our COVID-19 Response Corps, a group of dedicated people motivated to help our government respond to one of the greatest challenges of our time.

Please fill out this interest form for the chance to be matched with a COVID-19 response project.

Never before has the need for talent in government been so apparent. To meet the challenge of this moment, governments at all levels need talented, committed people to support critical projects. These projects may be virtual and will vary according to government needs and your skills and interests.

Thank you for your interest in helping our country respond to this moment of crisis and for your commitment to public service.