Citi’s Public Finance Summer Analyst positions are now posted! Apply Early

You’re ready to bring your knowledge from the classroom to the boardroom, and Citi wants to help you get there. Whether it’s honing your skills or building your network, we know that success can’t come without growth. Our programs equip you with the knowledge and training you need to play a valuable role on your team, and establish a long-term career here. At Citi, we value internal mobility, and career growth is not a question of if, but when. Citi’s Institutional Clients Group is looking for Summer Analysts to join the Public Finance team in North America. ICG offers investment and corporate banking services, and products for corporations, governments, and institutions around the world. Summer Analysts join an intensive training program that includes both training sessions and real, on-the-job experience.

We’re committed to teaching you the ropes. The ten-week Summer Analyst Program starts in June and begins with a one-week, intensive training program. After a placement process, based on your interests and strengths, and our business needs, you’ll be assigned to a regional or product coverage group, where you’ll focus on financial analysis and business development. Public Finance professionals work hand-in-hand with city, state, and local governments and municipal authorities, providing capital formulation strategies on an array of public projects, including health care systems, utilities, highways, and schools.

