Check out CCI’s NEW futureforward video series!

futureforward features several alumni and parents who are leaders in a variety of career fields, discussing their industry’s current environment, their perspective on the future outlook for that career field, and action steps students can take now to position themselves for entry into those career fields.
Over the last weeks, we have launched interviews with the following alumni:
- Koby Altman ’04, General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jennifer Bailey ’84, Vice President of Internet Services for Apple Pay
- Shawn Ryan ’88, Screenwriter, Television Producer, and Founder of Midd Kid Productions
We launched Shawn Ryan’s videos THIS WEEK – check out one of them below and then check out the FULL series at: