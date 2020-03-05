Apply Now for CCI’s Summer Internship Funding!

CCI has $1000 and $3000 grants available for students with unpaid summer internships!

Funding Application Deadline: April 13.

Instructions, forms, and FAQs available at go/summerfunding.



Before applying for funding:

*Find and accept an internship between now and April 13.

*Must have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor before submitting funding application. Visit Quick Questions for locations and times.** (Juniors studying abroad, contact Cheryl Whitney Lower.)

*Meet with a CCI advisor to discuss your plans. Appointments are required for First-Year Explore Grant applicants and strongly encouraged for all other applicants.

*Complete an application in Handshake and upload 4 required documents: essay, budget, funding agreement, and CCI-approved resume.

*Follow instructions in CCI’s Quick Guide to Summer Funding.

All funding applications will be reviewed after April 13. Grant notifications will be emailed on May 1.

Need help with your internship search?

There are still close to 3000 paid and unpaid internships on Handshake!

And there are plenty of other places to look. See CCI’s Top 10 Tips for Finding an Internship .

Visit Quick Questions, or make an appointment with a CCI advisor.

CCI can’t wait to hear about your summer plans!

**Added bonus! Complete your Handshake profile and get your resume approved between now and March 24 and you’ll be entered into a competition for a $500 flight voucher.