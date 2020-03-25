CCI is working remotely to support you.

The staff at the Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) are sending their best wishes that you and your families are safe and healthy and reminding you that while we may not be in Adirondack House, we are still here for you! You all received an email on March 15th that CCI will continue to offer a full-range of support and resources with a variety of online tools.

We may not be on campus together, but the CCI team is working remotely to support you!

We know that many of you are thinking about future internships and jobs—and aren’t quite sure what to do now that in-person events from CCI have been canceled. We’re here to reassure you that just because most work is moving online, it doesn’t mean you need to stop planning internships, engaging with potential employers, and applying for jobs.

Use this as a guide for to how to leverage some of the systems we use at CCI to continue to actively explore career opportunities without coming to campus.

To the greatest extent possible, we are shifting all events online. Simply log in to Handshake and search for events that interest you. Schedule advisor appointments via video chat or phone: Don’t miss out on appointments. Our advisors are still here and all sessions can be hosted virtually or by phone. Head to Handshake to schedule an appointment. Once you’ve selected your appointment category and type, select the appointment desired, then for Appointment Medium choose Video Call or Phone Call. You will receive a confirmation email from Handshake with the advisor’s Zoom link and phone number.

Did you know that 80% of students who fill out location preferences, job role preferences, and job type preferences receive a message from an employer? It’s a simple step, but a really effective way to start engaging with potential employers online. Here’s a quick guide to getting the most out of your Handshake profile. Our Peer Career Advisors are still available to review your résumé and cover letter! Simply email your résumé to CCIPCA@middlebury.edu and they will get back to you. Follow employers you’re interested in: By following an employer, you’ll be alerted when they post an upcoming online event.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out; we are committed to making sure you have the help and resources you need to continue to plan for your future.