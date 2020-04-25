Breaking Into Finance: A Middlebury Student Panel

Interested in the world of finance? Hear from current Middlebury upperclassmen who have secured internships and full-time jobs at top-tier finance firms at the annual Breaking Into Finance Panel co-hosted by MCG, MiddSIC, MiddWOW, and RISE. The event will consist of a moderated session on the panelists’ experiences in investment banking, sales & trading, wealth management, investment research, and asset management followed by an open Q&A session.

Moderator:

Aidan Acosta ‘20.5 – Morgan Stanley Investment Banking

Panelists:

Liam Boyd ‘20.5 – Envest Wealth Management + RHB Investment Research

Raquel Maldonado Moron ’20 – Goldman Sachs Investment Banking

Miles McQueen ’20 – Barclays Investment Banking + Payden & Rygel Asset Management

Blake Yaccino ’20 – Goldman Sachs Sales & Trading

This event will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. EDT via Zoom (link to be sent prior to event).

**Sign up here: https://forms.gle/4yqJnwQcHbj2Z81m8