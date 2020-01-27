BlackRock’s 2020 Find Your Future Forum

Learn how to jump start your career at BlackRock’s one-day educational program for college sophomores.

WHEN AND WHERE?

Friday, April 3, 2020 in New York, NY

APPLICATION DEADLINE

Please submit your application by Monday, March 2 at 8:00AM EST in order to be considered for this Find Your Future Forum event.

DISCOVER A NEW WORLD

Learn about our business at the exciting intersection of finance and technology. Get to know our unique culture and gain an understanding of where you could add value at BlackRock. We offer a wide range of opportunities in Advisory & Client Services, Analytics & Risk, Corporate Functions & Business Operations, Investments, Relationship Management & Sales, and Technology.

INVEST IN YOUR FUTURE

Expand your knowledge by taking part in professional skill-building, technology and finance workshops. Learn how we utilize cutting-edge technology to build a better financial future for our clients. Meet with professionals in the FinTech industry to see how you can leverage your experience and background to kick-start a career with BlackRock.



BUILD YOUR RESUME

Build your resume, grow your network and gain that competitive edge employers value. Acquire the tools, communication strategies and best practices needed to help you land your dream job – and succeed at it.

ARE YOU ELIGIBLE TO ATTEND?

We are seeking talented sophomores with diverse backgrounds. Applicants should meet the following criteria:

Self-identify as female, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, Native American, LGBTQ+ and/or disabled

Strong academic credentials across any major or discipline

Expected graduation date between September 2021 and June 2022

WHO IS BLACKROCK?

BlackRock is a global investment firm, trusted to manage more assets than any other. We combine the energy and fast-paced nature of a startup with the security and resources of a leading global asset manager. Our clients are companies, governments, foundations, and millions of individuals saving for retirement, their children’s educations, and a better life. We are passionate about providing products and services that can help them build a strong financial future. No matter what your level, we offer our employees real responsibility from day one –and we’ll be looking to you for your unique perspective to help us challenge the status quo.