Apply to get matched with an alumni mentor in DC

Middlebury in DC Mentorship Program

New this year: the Middlebury DC mentorship program is now open to all Middlebury students, regardless of your summer internship status or place of residence. All interested students are encouraged to apply soon as space is limited.

Details

If you hope to one day live and work in Washington DC, apply to be paired with a Washington based Middlebury alum in an industry of your choice. This is a unique opportunity to develop networking skills and experiential knowledge from a DC based professional.

The flexible structure of the mentorship program allows you to take part in one-on-one meetings with your assigned mentor to learn further about your chosen industry and the realities of professional life in DC. Mentors will be able to provide advice and insight regarding their time at Middlebury, successes in their careers, and be useful points of contact for future opportunities.

This DC specific networking opportunity is perfect for you if you have found your summer dramatically altered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Welcoming all Middlebury students, the program will be conducted remotely and allow you to explore your career interests even if you do not have an internship.

Sign-up today!