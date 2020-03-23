Accessing Your CCI Social Impact & Education Advisor – Here for You!

I just wanted to check in with you all and see how you are doing since leaving campus (for most of you)? These are unprecedented days like we’ve never seen before. For most of us, these days and weeks ahead will bring so much uncertainty. It’s a place that most of us try to avoid, but today, its unavoidable. That said, there is some certainty you can count on, and that’s the fact that your Social Impact and Education Advisor is here to work with you when you’re ready to move forward. Feel free to make a Zoom Appointment with me through Handshake.

CLICK HERE FOR AN APPOINTMENT

That said, you can also think about how you can use your time close to home to be volunteering in the community. Here in Addison County we have been connected with several community and county-wide resources allowing us to volunteer our time: grocery store and pharmacy pick-ups; baking and cooking meals for the church community supper; delivering Meals-on-Wheels; calling elderly folks for socializing on the phone.

I’ll be posting some articles in the next week which might be of interest from areas that I cover. Meanwhile, don’t forget to keep checking Handshake for great opportunities.

Use this week, if you can, to take some time to breathe deep and relax before classes begin again remotely. I’ll look forward to ‘seeing’ you soon via Zoom.