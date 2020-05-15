Virtual Networking: Workshop hosted by the Women’s Foreign Policy Group

The Women’s Foreign Policy Group and Women in International Security would like to extend an invitation to attend our event Virtual Networking and Video Interviews: How Has the Job Hunt Changed? on May 20th.

This event is the first of our Summer Professional Development Series focused on building your career virtually.

Virtual Networking and Video Interviews: How Has the Job Hunt Changed?

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 1PM EDT

Register HERE. How can you job hunt and network from your living room? Join us for a virtual conversation with international affairs and human resources professionals on preparing for video interviews, informational interviews, and how to tailor your job search.

For this event, we are joined by:

Clarissa Balatan, World Resources Institute Senior Human Resources Manager

Alyssa Best, Career Coach, American University

Nadia Crevecoeur, Deloitte Consulting Human Capital Analyst

Moderator Kim Kahnhauser Freeman, Women’s Foreign Policy Group Executive Director.

