Where the Wild Jobs Are

On Wednesday, February 19th alumnus Logan Randolph will return to campus to meet with students.

If you’re dead set on climbing the corporate ladder, this presentation isn’t for you. If you’re struggling to figure out what you want to do…or you’re curious about an organization, but unsure how to get a job there… come to Hillcrest 103 on Wednesday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m. Logan Randolph ‘14 will share concrete ways to explore new industries and jobs.

He’ll share specific tools to form deep relationships and get jobs at organizations you care about. He’ll push you to look for employers and job functions that interest you, rather than passively browsing “we’re hiring” pages.

He’ll briefly share his non-linear career trajectory in the six years since leaving Middlebury, and dispel common myths like “work in banking or consulting for two years, then you can do anything!”

One-on-One Career Conversations

Schedule your thirty-minute one-on-one appointment with Logan via Handshake here. Slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the CCI. Logan is available for brainstorming, networking advice, career information, and more.

Logan’s Bio

Logan Randolph graduated from Midd in 2014, where he ski patrolled and played rugby. Following his time in Vermont, he moved to San Francisco and started a company providing a “digital personal assistant.” In 2015, the company was acquired and Logan moved on. He spent a short period of time consulting for a fitness company, before joining Quip as its 20th employee. Since then Quip grew to 200 people and was acquired by Salesforce. Logan spent the past few years as a marketer at Quip and recently switched to a sales role, selling to Salesforce’s top 100 accounts.

Connect with Logan in Midd2Midd!