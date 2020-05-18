VT Farm to Plate Jobs

|Farm to Plate is Vermont’s food system plan being implemented statewide to increase economic development and jobs in the farm and food sector and improve access to healthy local food for all Vermonters.
For more VT Food Systems News, visit, Vermont Farm to Plate: | www.vtfarmtoplate.com | Join Our Mailing List
|Food System Jobs – May 2020:
Yankee Farm Credit, Loan Officer
Maple Wind Farm, Poultry Processing Crew
Maple Wind Farm, Pasture-Based Livestock Farm and Processing Crew
Rural Vermont, Operations Director
Green Mountain Farm-to-School, AmeriCorps Farm to School Coordinator
Flack Family Farm, Farm Crew
NOFA-VT, Farmer Services Program Facilitator
Cabot Creamery, Consider joining the Cabot Creamery Cooperative Team in Middlebury, Montpelier, and Cabot PT & FT
Montpelier Parks & Trees Department, Farm and Forest Community Coordinator – VHCB AmeriCorps
Cedar Circle Farm & Education Center, Full Season Farm Production Crew