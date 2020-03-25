The Cities Program Internship in NYC with The Nature Conservancy Due Soon!

While the application deadline is April 3rd, TNC is looking at the applications as they come in. The Cities Program in New York State (NYS) builds strategies and initiatives to create a healthy, resilient and sustainable urban environment in NYS cities, with a significant focus on New York City (NYC). We work with government and nongovernment partners to tackle climate change, improve water quality in and around cities, promote nature and environmental solutions to enhance the quality of life, and reduce urban heat island and air pollution challenges.The Nature Conservancy’s NYC Program intern will provide volunteer event planning, research, writing, and communications support during a 10-week summer internship. This position will be based in New York City, NY and provide a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between academics and real-world urban conservation work.

The NYC Program intern will directly support the Cities team’s Future Forest NYC initiative, focused on improving the protection, growth, and long-term care of trees on public and private lands, with an emphasis on public health and equity. The intern will assist with volunteer event planning, related to tree stewardship; research, write, and present information on New York City tree issues; as well as providing some miscellaneous support to the overall project.

This internship is CCI-sponsored and comes with a $3,000 stipend. Visit Handshake for more information HERE.