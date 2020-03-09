Still Looking for Summer Internships on Advocacy Campaigns that will Make a Difference? Check These Out on Handshake

TIP: Try using keyword search “Environmental Advocacy” and Filter INTERNSHIP. Here are just a few….

New York City Program Intern at The Nature Conservancy: The Cities Program in New York State (NYS) builds strategies and initiatives to create a healthy, resilient and sustainable urban environment in NYS cities, with a significant focus on New York City (NYC). We work with government and nongovernment partners to tackle climate change, improve water quality in and around cities, promote nature and environmental solutions to enhance the quality of life, and reduce urban heat island and air pollution challenges.

Policy Internship, Paid, Summer 2020 at Fahe: Want to make a difference? Fahe is on a mission to eliminate persistent poverty in Appalachia. Responsible for researching and executing policy initiatives with our Advocacy team designed to get our communities and economies working again. The intern will work closely with the Vice President of Advocacy and the Advocacy Manager to manage the delivery of program and policy materials to advance this mission through advocacy and constituent engagement.

Copy Writer Intern at Climate of Denial: Climate of Denial is a non-profit committed to fact-based climate change education and advocacy. It is a response to pervasive climate change and science denial. We are looking for writers interested in communications and/or environmental science to help create and maintain an accountability resource list to track climate change deniers in government, media, and business. We are looking for students to research and write articles on science deniers as we expand our knowledge base documenting climate change denial. Time commitment: Flexible (5-12 hours each week)

Environmental Health Internship at The Environmental Health Strategy Center: The Environmental Health Strategy Center is seeking talented, hard-working, passionate candidates to work on local and national campaigns to protect communities from chemicals linked with cancer, asthma, and other health problems. This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience working in a fast-paced, multi-disciplinary, science-based policy organization, and build your skills in community organizing, environmental health policy, and campaign advocacy.

Summer intern 2020 at Public Interest Network (MASS PIRG): Civics In Action Internship Program is a campaign internship with MASSPIRG working on Consumer, Public Health, Environmental, Democracy, Transportation campaigns that make a huge difference.