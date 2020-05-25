See How One Company is Highlighting Nonprofit Leadership through the Media

The executive search firm, mOppenheim.ORG has curated a great library of video interviews with leaders in the nonprofit sector representing all types of organizations, from museums to community health centers. The spotlights are worth listening to as you think about how leadership is needed and wielded during times of crisis and need. A link to the library can be found HERE.

mOppenheim.Org is a nonprofit organization with a simple mission: highlight the work of nonprofit organizations and the important role they play in tackling the challenges facing civil society. “Media is not covering nonprofit issues in the same way it’s covering business, sports, politics, and entertainment,” says founder Mark Oppenheim. “We’re designing mOppenheim.Org to serve nonprofits and inform the public.”

Since its inception in 2017, mOppenheim.Org has employed three major media initiatives to bring greater attention to nonprofit issues, and the work done by nonprofit organizations and leaders to strengthen the nation and their communities.