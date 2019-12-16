Paid Post-Grad Internship – Perfect for FEB ES majors

From Middlebury alum, Sierra Moen 17.5’ grad and currently in this paid internship role as the Outreach Associate Intern at the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership: “We are hiring up to two more interns, especially a great fit for Febs who will graduate early next year!”

Are you or someone you know looking to gain rewarding professional experience in the environmental field? The Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership is accepting applications for a paid internship. This is a great opportunity for third year or higher college students or recent graduates.

The Conservation Associate Internship is a full-time paid internship (8:30 am – 5 pm five days a week, 40 hours weekly). The duration of this position is approximately six to nine months minimum, with a final time period determined in coordination with the selected applicant. Please note that this position also involves some weekend work events and local travel with personal vehicle (mileage reimbursed).

The Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership (CHNEP) is a partnership of citizens, elected officials, resource managers, and commercial and recreational resource users who are working together to protect and restore water and other exceptional natural resources in ten counties, eight watersheds, and six estuaries in Central and Southwest Florida.

If interested in applying for this position, or for more information, please visit the following website: https://www.applitrack.com/puntagorda/onlineapp/JobPostings/view.asp?FromAdmin=true&AppliTrackJobId=372