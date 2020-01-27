Interested in gaining the knowledge, skills and dispositions needed for a purposeful career in social impact? Host site 2020: Monterey, California. The Middlebury Social Impact Corps program connects students to social change with unique global internship opportunities. A select cohort of Middlebury College and MIIS graduate students are chosen and matched with a social enterprise or NGO for an eight-week summer internship. The experiential learning program focuses on six pillars: adaptability, commitment, inquiry, narrative, reflection, and partnership. In partnership with organizations, MSIC members gain knowledge, skills, and dispositions for purposeful careers in social impact.

2020 Middlebury Social Impact Corps Info Sessions

Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020: 4:30-5:30 p.m. at ADK Library

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020: 7-8:00 p.m. at ADK Library

To learn more, visit go/socialimpactcorps.