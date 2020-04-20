Interested in Ph.D programs in the Sciences But Wondering How You Will Pay?

A great resource for finding Ph.D programs that are fully funded is through the online ProFellow site, a go-to source for information on professional and academic fellowships, created by fellows for aspiring fellows. You can download their free Directory of Fully Funded Graduate Programs and Full Funding Programs (download it here!) which lists more than 500+ master’s and doctoral programs and awards that offer full tuition coverage and a stipend.

BUT – this list of programs is NOT exhaustive! There are many more programs like this in other disciplines in the U.S. and abroad. And you can find the right programs for your goals using a free tool: Google!

You can sign up for their free webinar “3 Ways to Find Fully Funded Graduate Programs Using Google“, which will show you how they found the programs that they’ve listed on ProFellow so you can do your own research on programs that will help you achieve your goals.

You can use Google and Google Scholar to:

Find fully funded master’s and doctoral programs in specific disciplines and research topics

Find fully funded master’s and doctoral programs i n your local community or region

Find fully funded master’s and doctoral programs outside the U.S.

Now might be a good time to think about grad school!