Hot SOCIAL IMPACT Internships & Jobs

I did a quick check in Handshake using the Filters: “CCI Reserved for Midd” and “CCI Sponsored” and it netted me 34 opportunities that I know are jobs that are being earmarked to be filled by Middlebury graduates and internships that are either funded by CCI with a $3,000 stipend or are paid internships that are looking to be filled by a Middlebury student. All of this is to say check them out HERE.

Here are a few highlights in my areas:

GeoCivics Project Summer Intern–GeoCivics Project Summer Intern, University of Colorado Colorado Springs — Colorado Springs, CO/ Part-Time Internship

Farm-Based Education Summer Fellowship, Shelburne Farms — Shelburne, VT/ Full-Time Internship

Tech Education Internship in Rwanda, Team4Tech — Gashora, Rwanda, Unpaid / Part-Time Internship

Middlebury Social Impact Corps/Impact Monterey — Monterey, CA, Unpaid Full-Time Internship

Cape Eleuthera Island School Internship, Cape Eleuthera Institute — Eleuthera, Bahamas/ Full-Time Internship

2020 Summer Business Development Intern, Metrus Energy — San Francisco, CA/ Full-Time Internship

NOAA 2020 Summer Internships — Nationwide/ Full-Time Internship

Climate & Clean Energy Intern, The Nature Conservancy — Arlington, VA/ Full-Time Internship

Hartshorn Farm Summer Intern — Waitsfield, VT/ Unpaid Part-Time Internship

FoodWorks Internship Program–Middlebury College FoodWorks Fellowship Program — Middlebury, VT/ Part-Time Internship

TAM and GIS Internship, Middlebury Area Land Trust — Middlebury, VT/ Full-Time Internship