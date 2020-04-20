Hot Social Impact Handshake Jobs & Internships

In Handshake this week there are a number of new jobs and internships that have been added, in fact:
- Using industries: Nonprofit, NGO, Social Assistance, International Affairs: 563 sorted by “Date Posted” so that you can see the newest ones that have been added since the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the same keyword search, I added “Remote” as a keyword in the search and 48 REMOTE jobs & internships are sorted by Date Posted (some of these may be finding the word remote being used as a different meaning).
- Using: Environmental Services, Renewable Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry: 189 sorted by “Date Posted” and using the “remote” keyword search, 51 opportunities posted.
Don’t forget, too, that the deadline for funding for unpaid internships has been extended to May 8th.