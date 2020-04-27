Hot Social Impact Handshake Jobs & Internships

MDRC is seeking a Research Assistant to join our Family Well-Being and Children’s Development policy area. Studies conducted in the policy area examine how the developmental trajectories of low-income children can be improved through interventions in family employment and economic security, in family relationships and mental health, and in child care and early education. (JOB)

AsylumConnect is looking for a collaborative, committed and experienced tech lead to join our remote team part-time. We use technology to facilitate the safe navigation of people fleeing persecution due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. As AsylumConnect’s tech lead, you will be responsible for both technical project management and coding. This is an exciting opportunity to serve as the technical lead for the AsylumConnect Catalog (our flagship product, the first ever resource website and app designed for LGBTQ+ asylum). (JOB/PART-TIME)

Tetra Tech International Development Services, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is accepting applications for a well-qualified International Consultant Services (ICS) Intern to aid in international project recruitment efforts for Summer 2020. The ICS Intern will experience a diverse range of tasks and learn about various aspects of the development cycle, supporting new business development and donor-funded project implementation. This internship will be based in Tetra Tech IDS’s Burlington, Vermont office. (INTERNSHIP)

The Blossom Hill is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates out of New Canaan, CT looking for a Virtual Summer 2020 Fundraising and Marketing Intern. It was founded in 2009 by Shiva Sarram, a former child of war from Iran, who fled Tehran in the early 1980’s with her family and came to America where Shiva and Blossom Hill’s Board of Directors are committed to investing in social entrepreneurs to help children affected by conflict in the Middle East thrive. Their current focus is on fundraising, and specifically from the Arab community given that over 90 percent of the beneficiaries of our programs come from Arab communities in the Middle East. (INTERNSHIP)

Interested in Transportation issues, join the Chicago Transit Authority as an Analyst, Performance Management. This position analyzes performance data and provides recommendations to departments based on performance analysis. Works with departments to conduct analyses and develop information to guide strategic decision-making. (JOB)

S4CD is searching for a Semester Fellow to contribute at all levels of the organization. As S4CD rapidly expands, the Fellow will play an active role—in collaboration with S4CD’s senior leadership team—in executing our national strategy. This includes strategy development, engagement of top campus leaders, student VIPs, and other millennial influencers; outreach to and collaboration with top campus groups; creation of visual media and written content for national outlets; policy research and strategy; and more. DC-based, with possibility of remote work. Dates flexible. (FELLOWSHIP)

