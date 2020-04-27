CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Handshake Jobs & Internships


by

  • MDRC is seeking a Research Assistant to join our Family Well-Being and Children’s Development policy area. Studies conducted in the policy area examine how the developmental trajectories of low-income children can be improved through interventions in family employment and economic security, in family relationships and mental health, and in child care and early education. (JOB)
  • S4CD is searching for a Semester Fellow to contribute at all levels of the organization. As S4CD rapidly expands, the Fellow will play an active role—in collaboration with S4CD’s senior leadership team—in executing our national strategy. This includes strategy development, engagement of top campus leaders, student VIPs, and other millennial influencers; outreach to and collaboration with top campus groups; creation of visual media and written content for national outlets; policy research and strategy; and more. DC-based, with possibility of remote work. Dates flexible. (FELLOWSHIP)

