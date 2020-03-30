Handshake HOT Social Impact Internships – Some REMOTE too!

For a comprehensive listing of social impact internships (612 in 12 categories including: environmental services, renewable energy, international affairs, NGO, social services, agriculture & food) in Handshake check them out HERE (sorted by Expiration Date). Check out Handshake for the many social impact internships listed as remote, ones that under our unusual global economic climate may be done from anywhere!

For a comprehensive listing of social impact jobs (701 in 12 categories including: environmental services, renewable energy, international affairs, NGO, social services, agriculture & food) in Handshake check them out HERE (sorted by Expiration Date).

BELOW ARE A FEW THAT STOOD OUT WITH DEADLINES:

CCI-Sponsored – New York City Program Intern, The Nature Conservancy: New York City, New York

CCI-Sponsored- Farm-Based Education Summer Fellowship, Shelburne Farms: 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482

FoodWorks Internship Program, Middlebury College FoodWorks Fellowship Program: Middlebury, Vermont

CCI-Sponsored- Cartography & GIS Assistant, Rhumb Line Maps, South Bristol, Maine

Development Intern, Economic Mobility Pathways: 308 Congress Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02210

Development Intern, Refugees International: Washington, District of Columbia

Program Development Intern, Global Nomads Group: (Remote) New York City, New York

Events and Communications Intern The Climate Group New York City, New York, United States of America

Business Actions Intern The Climate Group New York City, New York

Development Intern The Climate Group New York City, New York

Research Intern – Leadership Consortium The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine 500 5th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001

National Business, Marketing, Media, Film, Computer Science, Management, Entrepreneurial, Virtual Internship Seaside Sustainability, Inc. Gloucester, Massachusetts