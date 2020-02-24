Global Health 1-Year Fellow in Kenya Working on Monitoring & Evaluation

Here is a great one-year fellowship opportunity for a graduating senior (or Feb) interested in Global Health shared with us from a recent alum working in the field in Kenya.

“My name is Zorica Radanovic (Midd ’19), and I’ve been working with Lwala Community Alliance as the M&E fellow since July. Lwala is a community-led organization that is leveraging Community Health Workers to transform the health systems in Kenya and to drive improved health outcomes.”

Organizational Background: Lwala Community Alliance (Lwala) is a community-led innovator proving that when communities lead, change is drastic and lasting.

Lwala village, a small community in rural western Kenya, founded the organization as a response to extreme health challenges. The region experiences some of the highest HIV, maternal mortality, and infant mortality rates in East Africa. As such, community members built their area’s first health center.

From these humble beginnings, we are now the largest provider of health services for a population of over 90,000. The work extends far beyond the original hospital as we support communities in their homes, schools, and farms to advance their own comprehensive well-being. We address the complex causes of poor health through a multi-dimensional strategy, which engages community members in driving their own change.

To read more about the position and view the full job description and others, click HERE.