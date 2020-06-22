Finding A Job During the COVID-19 Era Hosted by Society of International Development

INFORMATION SESSION:

Thursday, June 25th 2020, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm EDT

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global economy in many ways, especially when it comes to the job market. Some organizations have had to downsize, close temporarily, or freeze hiring. As organizations adjust to this new way of operating, those entering the job market for the first time may wonder how this pandemic has affected the job market.

Join SID-Washington — in partnership with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey — for an interactive discussion on how the international development job market has changed in the past few months, receive practical tips for making your application stand out, and learn what skills are most important in this new virtual working world. In the lead-up to this event, we would like to hear from organizations about changes in their hiring processes due to COVID-19.

If you’re interested in joining this webinar, please register through Society for International Development’s external system: https://sidw.org/event-details/513 Registration for this event will close at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 24th. This event will be a webinar via Zoom, and the meeting details will be sent to RSVPs on June 24th.