Cypress Creek Renewables Hiring

Cypress Creek Renewables has several entry level positions and more experienced positions open. Besides a Project Finance Analyst, they are hiring for roles in asset management (1-5 years experience) and development (3-7 years) that could be good fits for young alums: https://ccrenew.com/careers/. Asset management could also potentially work for a graduating senior if they had some good quantitative experience. This lead via a current Middlebury alum! Let me know if you’re interested and would like to connect to our alumni. Contact me @ thimmeli[at]middlebury.edu.