Alaska Fellows Program: Virtual Q&A 3/31 and New Positions!

The Alaska Fellows Program (AFP) has new positions open for the fall 2020 program start! AFP is a fall-to-spring residential fellowship program that nurtures the next generation of Alaska-based leaders by pairing talented young people with strong communities and professional mentors in Sitka, Anchorage, Juneau — and starting in fall 2020, Fairbanks.

We’re excited to offer a virtual Information Session for the first time. If you’re considering applying or have already applied for this program year, we encourage you to join us via Zoom next Tuesday at 12pm AKDT (4 pm EDT) to ask questions and learn more about the program. You can RSVP for the webinar:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 31, 12pm AKDT (4 pm EDT)

Below are some of the OPEN positions:

Apply for the Alaska Fellows Program

Program dates: Fall 2020 – Spring 2021

Locations: Sitka, Juneau, Anchorage, and Fairbanks

