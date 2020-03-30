Alaska Fellows Program: Virtual Q&A 3/31 and New Positions!

The Alaska Fellows Program (AFP) has new positions open for the fall 2020 program start! AFP is a fall-to-spring residential fellowship program that nurtures the next generation of Alaska-based leaders by pairing talented young people with strong communities and professional mentors in Sitka, Anchorage, Juneau — and starting in fall 2020, Fairbanks.
We’re excited to offer a virtual Information Session for the first time. If you’re considering applying or have already applied for this program year, we encourage you to join us via Zoom next Tuesday at 12pm AKDT (4 pm EDT) to ask questions and learn more about the program. You can RSVP for the webinar:
RSVP for the virtual Information Session
Date and time: Tuesday, March 31, 12pm AKDT (4 pm EDT)
Below are some of the OPEN positions:
- Conducting a climate risk assessment with globally-recognized investment leaders at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation;
- Joining the core team building a visionary two-year liberal arts college with Outer Coast;
- Advancing statewide entrepreneurship with the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development; and
- Supporting a cutting-edge startup accelerator with Launch Alaska.
Apply for the Alaska Fellows Program
Program dates: Fall 2020 – Spring 2021
Locations: Sitka, Juneau, Anchorage, and Fairbanks