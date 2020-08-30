Upcoming Science & Technology Opportunities

Tuesday, September 22nd 2020, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm EST

In an ever changing world, it can be difficult to know how to stand out when everything is virtual. Hear from Senior Engineering Manager Evan Child about how to ace the technical interview and prepare for your career in Software Engineering when traditional resources or opportunities may not be available.

Tuesday, September 22nd 2020, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST

Interested in a career in tech, but not a computer science major? There are lots of opportunities in the tech world with a liberal arts degree. Hear from Qualtrics Learning & Development lead, along with a panel of current Qualtrics employees who studied the liberal arts, about how they’ve paved their way and you can too!

Tuesday, September 1st 2020, 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm EST

Latinx+ Leadership Panel: Back in 2019, Google Latinx+ leaders gathered to give an in depth look at their experiences both inside and outside of Google in addition to highlighting how they navigated different career paths within tech. The panelists also took live questions from a virtual audience. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are re-releasing this video to keep this conversation top of mind.

Latinx+ Intern Panel: Past summer 2020 tech Google Interns discussed their pathways to Google – including tips/preparation for the tech interview process, guidance on how they navigated their virtual internship experience, and how they’ve grown in their current roles. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are re-releasing this video to keep this conversation top of mind.

Wednesday, September 9th 2020, 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm EST

Resume Workshop with Google Are you submitting applications for internships and full-time opportunities this upcoming semester? Join us for a resume workshop to learn tips on how to format, structure, and create detailed content for your resume. We recommend having an updated resume on hand so you can apply your knowledge in real time.