The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a New Internship on Handshake!

Application deadline is February 21, 2020 – apply on Handshake!

Three full-time interns to assist with biological field work from early-May to early September 2020 on the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville, New Jersey. This is a non-paying internship position. Housing is provided.

Opportunity Description: Duties: Data collection will follow standardized biological inventory / monitoring procedures and may include: vegetation surveys, salt marsh elevation surveys, waterbird surveys, invertebrate sampling, and threatened/endangered species monitoring. Other tasks include bird banding, invasive plant species inventory, mapping and eradication. Interns may mechanically and chemically control invasive plant species within the refuge boundary and monitor areas that were treated. In addition, assist with water level management actions within refuge impoundments. Other duties as assigned include, but not limited to data entry and editing, environmental education, public outreach and interpretation, maintenance, construction, and office assistance.

Qualifications: Interns may be working long and variable hours in adverse conditions. Adverse conditions include, but are not limited to: working in hot and humid weather conditions, biting insects, walking on uneven/muddy/wet terrain, carrying heavy field equipment, and walking long distances. Applicants must be in good physical condition, possess valid driver’s license, have good communication and organizational skills, ability to work well with others, live in close quarters, and be an enthusiastic field worker. Work vehicle, field gear and equipment provided. Familiarity with field research techniques, data collection procedures, and computer skills is helpful. Independent projects may be possible as time allows, and college internship credit may also be possible according to individual institutional guidelines. Position will be approximately 40 hours per week and includes weekend work.

A video made by the 2014 interns summarizing their experience can be viewed at: http://usfwsnortheast.word press.com/2014/10/06/through-the-eyes-of-the-interns-e-b-forsythe-national¬wildlife-refuge

Send resumes, cover letter, and three references to Vinny Turner at: vinny_turner@fws.govor you can call (609) 382-7644 if you need additional information.