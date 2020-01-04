The Quest for Digital Equity

A look at the evolution of the challenge to ensure advances in technology bring benefits to everyone.



Connectivity, most agree, is pretty important to modern life. Perhaps no entity is more aware of how unevenly it’s distributed than government.

For many years, this concern was known as the digital divide, and, for the most part, it referred to whether populations had access to hardware, specifically to computers. As technology evolved and became more complex and nuanced, however, so too did the breadth of this concern. Now, discussion of the digital divide is framed in terms of whether a population has access to hardware, to the Internet, to viable connection speeds and to the skills they need to effectively use it. As such, the nomenclature has also changed, with a national conversation that now frames the matter as one of digital equity.

Digital equity refers to whether people can access and effectively use the technology necessary to participate in modern society. Another phrase, “digital inclusion,” denotes efforts to remedy deficits in digital equity. Simply put, digital equity is what cities and states want, and digital inclusion is the work they and their partners are doing to create it.

Advocates for digital equity, as well as many public servants within governmental tech and innovation departments, stress that this issue has grown into one that is vital for the success of our communities, and it will become even more important as technology continues to advance and services continue to migrate online. Overcoming major obstacles — such as having to travel to a public library to use it or lacking the skills to find resources and forms — positively impacts communities, leading to kids doing better in school, senior citizens having an easier time receiving health care, and adults being able to get and keep better jobs, said Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, a nonprofit group that advocates for digital equity.

For businesses, digital equity means a better and more competitive workforce. For taxpayers, it means being part of a community where everyone is equipped to thrive, to contribute and to succeed. While there is still hesitation to support aggressive digital inclusion efforts by some within government, particularly at the federal level, Siefer said the matter is presenting our nation with a weighty question.

“Where does the United States want to be in this regard?” Siefer said. “Do we want to be leaders? Do we want to make sure everybody has access, because we know that it lifts everyone — the same way it does when people have access to electricity? If everybody has a telephone, it’s more valuable. If everyone has access to the Internet, the Internet itself becomes more valuable. Or do we want to just get by, because that’s basically what we’re doing now. We’re just getting by and that’s fine, for some of us. Some of us, however, have to use our parent’s mobile phones to do homework. So, what do we want that to look like in the future?”

Basically we know technology and its associated capabilities will continue to accelerate and evolve, but the question is what can we do in the face of that to minimize the number of people being left behind?

Excerpt from Zack Quaintance’s article published on Government Technology. Read the entire article here.