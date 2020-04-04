Take a look at these Handshake internships

Research

SciLine Intern, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Washington, D.C.

Opportunity expires April 7, 2020

SciLine is a philanthropically funded, editorially independent, free service for journalists. Among it’s products are Fact Sheets on science-related topics in the news, typically about two pages long plus references, that are heavily researched, meticulously fact-checked, and designed and formatted to be especially easy to use by reporters on deadline.

SciLine is also building a large, sophisticated database of experts available for referral to reporters. The SciLine intern will devote up to one-third of their time assisting with data-related tasks in support of the expansion of this important resource.

Software

Internship, Nuclear Support Systems, Argonne National Laboratory, Vienna, Austria

Opportunity expires April 13, 2020

The main purpose of the internship is to support the Nuclear Support Systems Group (NSSG), led by the Nuclear Energy Nuclear Support Systems Coordinator, in the development of web-based computer applications, assist with user interface design, database development and administration, prepare documentation related to software projects and application portfolio management, and perform testing as required.

Summer Software Engineering Internship, Attentive, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 10, 2020

Attentive is a mobile messaging platform changing the way consumers interact with businesses and organizations. We’re looking for a self-motivated, highly driven Software Engineer intern to join our development team for the summer. Our team is focused on building applications to facilitate and support a new communication channel for marketers.

Opportunity expires April 25, 2020

HqO is a fast-growing company that is revolutionizing the commercial real estate industry by better connecting landlords to their building tenants. We help landlords enable tenant experiences that surprise and delight through software, provide them with data to drive decisions, and ultimately increase the value of their assets. The UX/UI internship will give you exposure to lots of different UX/UI functions. You’ll be part of driving the design process, collaborating with different teams to meet our customers’ needs, and conveying solutions to the team.

Product Software Engineer, Cisco Meraki, San Francisco, CA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

As a Product Software Engineer at Meraki, you will bring to life our products, imbuing them with what some call the Meraki Magic. Through your contributions, you will enable our customers to do more things more easily than ever before. You will have opportunities to work across our stack, developing software ranging from boot-loaders, device drivers, and routing code to our distributed, cloud-hosted backend.

Environment

Urban Forestry Intern, City of Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires April 11, 2020

The Urban Forestry Intern will work with and assist the Forestry Division in fieldwork, research and computerized data collection and recording as well as work with in-house forestry crews.

Summer Aquatic Ecology Member, New River Gorge National River, American Conservation Experience, Glen Jean, WV

Opportunity expires April 11, 2020

The ACE Member will learn about natural resource management issues through interactive experiences and assignments at New River Gorge National River, Bluestone National Scenic River, and Gauley River National Recreation Area. They will assist Natural Resource Management staff and partners with water quality field monitoring, laboratory analyses, and data management. The member will interact with the public and share information on park resources and issues, including challenges such as water pollution.

Summer Internship in Sustainability Education, The Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF), Valhalla, NY

Opportunity expires April 12, 2020

Do you want to spend your summer addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time? Our climate is changing. Humans need to prepare and adapt in ways that are resilient and equitable. The Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF) is tackling this challenge by preparing K-12 students to become our future problem-solvers. CELF’s mission is to make sustainability an integral part of every child’s K-12 learning experience and we do that by training teachers. Our goal is for students to understand and appreciate the interconnections between.

College Internship in Suburban Ecology, Mianus River Gorge, Bedford, NY

Opportunity expires April 15, 2020

Mianus River Gorge, a conservation organization and 850-acre nature preserve in southern New York, offers 10 week summer internships for college students interested in the conservation of natural areas in urbanizing landscapes. Each intern will work alongside Gorge staff and graduate students on a variety of projects including wildlife monitoring, non-native species management, and GIS applications.