STEM Seasonal Internships

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

Do you love working with kids and inspiring the next generation of engineers, designers, and builders? Instructors at Juni Learning work directly with students ages 8-18 by teaching weekly, online coding classes. All classes are taught remotely, using the curriculum and digital tools developed by Juni. We’ve designed the instructor role to be a flexible part-time position. Instructors can set their availability and generally work with their students at a regular time, once or twice a week. We expect a minimum commitment of teaching 8 hours per week and a commitment through Summer 2020 (teaching at least until your Fall semester).

Game Localization Project Management Internship (Remote), LAI Global Game Services

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

Language Automation, Inc. is a technical translation and localization company specializing in the video game and visual effects markets. We are pleased to offer a project management internship for Summer 2020.

We offer a small company atmosphere that is both informal and fun, supportive and enlightened. Professionalism, excellence and enthusiasm are our guiding principles. The successful candidate should have excellent organizational and analytical skills, a strong client focus, superb attention to detail and an outstanding process-oriented perspective on the overall localization workflow. Knowledge of the worldwide game market and key aspects of the game localization process are a plus.

Wildlife and Plant Conservation Intern, Mass Audubon, Lenox, Massachusetts

Opportunity expires June 1, 2020

Mass Audubon’s Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries encompass nearly 3000 acres of ecologically diverse conservation land. Wildlife and plant conservation interns work as part of a dynamic team of staff and interns who support conservation efforts on several wildlife sanctuaries. Interns contribute to projects in their focus area as well teaming up on projects that cross disciplines with our education and property stewardship programs.

Opportunity expires June 7, 2020

The commitment of our employees to “Engineering Results” is the catalyst that has propelled BITS to becoming a leader in software development, R&D, sensor development and signal processing. Our engineering teams are highly adept at solving complex problems with the application of leading-edge technology solutions, empowering decision-makers to make better mission-critical decisions. Our operational team excels at signal collection, processing and analysis. We have operational personnel stationed around the world in support of our customers’ missions. The ideal candidate should have strong academic credentials and experience in working in a teamwork environment, having not only academic, but also interpersonal skills to help optimize our teams. The single most important attribute is an inquisitive nature and a strong desire to learn real world applications to compliment your academic experience. Familiarity with hardware or software tools should be at a level that is appropriate for your academic level.

Clinical Research Internship Summer 2020, Nathan Kline Institute, Orangeburg, NY

Opportunity expires June 15, 2020

This internship includes the opportunity to assist with implementation and data management across several ongoing clinical research studies. For example, the NKI-Rockland Sample Initiative (NKI-RSI) is a large-scale research program focused on understanding brain maturation and brain health, and mental health relationships across the lifespan utilizing innovative MRI-based imaging approaches and in-depth clinical research assessments. We also conduct clinical trials that examine therapeutics targeting symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), depression, and schizophrenia.

Teaching Assistant – Computer Science, Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (Pennsylvania, New York and Southern California)

Opportunity expires June 18, 2020

The Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth (CTY) is seeking teaching assistants for our rigorous summer classes. Most of our current open positions are located in Pennsylvania, New York and Southern California. Room and board are provided for all staff. CTY offers challenging summer academic programs for middle and high school students from across the country and around the world.