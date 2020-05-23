STEM Jobs for 2020 Grads

Associate Software Engineering Program, Fitch Group, Chicago, IL

Opportunity expires May 29, 2020

The Enterprise Technology team is seeking new graduates to join their Associate Software Engineer Program. The 12-month rotational program will give candidates the training they need to become a successful software engineer within the Enterprise Technology team.

Fitch Groups’ Enterprise Technology team uses its technical expertise to deliver world-class and innovative solutions to its Fitch Ratings customers, providing critical information and capabilities that are used to run the business. The aim is to enable the Ratings businesses to operate more effectively, with better information, to produce the best quality ratings and research in a timely manner.

Data Associate, Amazon, Medford, MA

Opportunity expires May 29, 2020

The Alexa Data Services (ADS) organization provides data creation, curation, and analytics services to help develop, test, and train the Alexa AI. We work closely with internal customers like Machine Learning Science modeling teams, providing the critical data they need to improve Alexa’s Automatic Speech Recognition and Natural Language Understanding models and domain features.

We are hiring Data Associates in our Medford, MA, location for our data team to work on transcriptions for Automatic Speech Recognition, semantic annotation for Natural Language Understanding, and dialogue evaluation for improving overall customer interaction with Alexa. You will focus on speech and language data, primarily in the areas of transcription, text annotation, and general data analysis to meet the internal customer’s request.

Software Engineering Consultant, INVENSITY, Detroit, MI

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

We are an innovation and technology consultancy with an international orientation. We support our customers with individual solutions for technological challenges throughout the entire development process. Our customers are mainly from the high-tech industry, specially in the automotive industry in our Detroit Office.

Entry Level Software Developer, Healthcare Legal Solutions, Washington, DC

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

Healthcare Legal Solutions, LLC, is a healthcare collections firm that provides denial management, consulting, and corporate collections services to hospitals and health systems. We are a small, fast-growing firm with lots of opportunities for new employees to prove themselves and a great team culture.

Research Associate, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, CA

Opportunity expires July 19, 2020

Berkeley’s Lab Biological Systems and Engineering Division has an opening for a Research Associate. The Research Associate will support scientists and senior research associates involved in genetic engineering, functional genomics, control of gene expression, studies of heterochromatin, characterization of cDNAs, sequencing and high-throughput production of proteomics resources. The successful candidate will perform semi-routine research assignments including molecular biological procedures, data collection, and processing of data along with minimal analysis, and sample preparation.

Associate Computational Biologist I– MGH- Single Cell Genomics Research- Villani Lab, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires July 31, 2020

This position offers the opportunity to employ the cutting-edge of computational biology, machine learning, and statistical research to solve important problems in health and disease related to the human immune system, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Single cell genomics is revolutionizing our understanding of biology–from redefining our understanding of the types of cells, a fundamental unit in biology, to translating this knowledge to better understand disease phenotypes and the implications of this to therapeutics. We are looking for a highly motivated and talented individual with a computational background to join our efforts. This position represents an exciting opportunity to work as a member of an interdisciplinary team of biologists, laboratory scientists, computational biologists, and physicians working together on transformative translational efforts that are bridging between the clinical and research interfaces. Our research program is developing and implementing unbiased experimental and computational strategies that can directly survey the human immune system in order to define at high resolution the key processes and players underlying healthy human immune responses as a foundation for understanding how immunity is dysregulated in diseases.

Research Associate, Columbia University, Department of Neuroscience, New York, NY

Opportunity expires August 3, 2020

Dr. Richard Axel’s laboratory is seeking a research assistant position to assist with a project studying cognition and curiosity-like behavior in mice. The incumbent will manage day-to-day animal training in cognitive tasks under the close supervision and mentorship of a postdoctoral researcher. This position offers the opportunity to gain training and research experience in systems neuroscience in a cutting-edge research environment.