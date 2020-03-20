STEM internships about to expire on Handshake

Software Engineering Intern, Vimeo, New York, NY

Opportunity expires March 28, 2020

You’ll write clean, portable, and well-documented code, working with Design and Product teams to help move projects from conception to launch. You will grow both technically and professionally in an awesome environment with tons of development opportunities to learn and do more.

Cartography & GIS Assistant, Rhumb Line Maps, South Bristol, ME

Opportunity expires March 30, 2020

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to freelance or start your own small business? Do you love the ocean and want to spend a summer on the coast of Maine? Ben Meader, a Middlebury Geography graduate, started Rhumb Line Maps in 2013 with a laptop, an internet connection, and just a few projects–he now runs it as a rurally located, full-time business. RLM provides cartography and GIS analysis for design groups, land trusts, planning firms, publishers, and other organizations. This internship is designed to provide a motivated individual with experience in print cartography and GIS analysis, as well as client interaction and project management. More importantly, this internship seeks to encourage young professionals to explore self-employment as an enriching and liberating career choice.

National River Cleanup & Corporate Relations Internship, American Rivers, Washington, DC

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

The National River Cleanup (NRC) Program, American Rivers’ volunteer engagement program, mobilizes thousands of river stewards to organize cleanups and offers crucial resources, capacity-building tools and support to cleanup organizers nationwide. The NRC & Corporate Relations intern will help with day-to-day management of the National River Cleanup program, establish new projects for the program and be involved with corporate prospecting, including research and other activities. The intern will write National River Cleanup-related blogs, collect cleanup organizer stories for the website and other American Rivers publications, assist with event planning, developing and updating corporate and National River Cleanup resources, and other special projects.

EEA Climate Summer Team, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

The Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program intern will work directly with the MVP Manager and other members of EEA’s Climate Team to support grant administration and other program needs. Tasks may include building out an online portal to house program information and resources for the MVP team, creating a database of total funding and project descriptions by region, and assisting with developing content for the MVP portal on resilientma.org.

Opportunity expires April 1, 2020

Tesla is seeking a highly motivated software engineer students specializing in front end, back end and/or full-stack development experience. These students will work within our Vehicle Software, Energy and Digital Products teams. Interns will develop and validate software for Tesla’s current and future products and programs. We care greatly about building software that stands the test of time, even as parts of the stack keeps evolving. They will contribute to cross-functional system architecture, software system design, analytics applications and rapid prototyping.

New York City Program Intern, The Nature Conservancy, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 3, 2020

The NYC Program intern will directly support the Cities team’s Future Forest NYC initiative, focused on improving the protection, growth, and long-term care of trees on public and private lands, with an emphasis on public health and equity. The intern will assist with volunteer event planning, related to tree stewardship; research, write, and present information on New York City tree issues; as well as providing some miscellaneous support to the overall project.