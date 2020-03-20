Stave off quarantine boredom by learning something new!

After being home for a week, you’re already bored out of your mind. You’ve played far too many card games with your family and exhausted your Netflix go-tos. Classes have yet to start up, either, so you’re at a loss for what to do (not that you’re asking for homework–yet).

Put all your free time to good use by taking an online class. Many websites, such as edX, offer free opportunities to delve into new subjects or brush up on skillsets you already have. Take a look at some of edX’s upcoming courses related to your studies in Computer Science or Environmental Studies, or browse their website for even more options!

Computer Science

Level: Introductory Length: 7 weeks Effort: 3-7 hrs/wk Institution: IBM

In this course, you’ll learn about Data Science tools like Jupyter Notebooks, RStudio IDE, and Watson Studio. You will learn what each tool is used for, what programming language they can execute, their features and limitations and how data scientists use these tools today.

Level: Intermediate Length: 6 weeks Effort: 2-4 hrs/wk Institution: Microsoft

Learn how to import data from different sources, create mashups between data sources, and prepare data for analysis. After preparing the data, find out how business calculations can be expressed using the DAX calculation engine. See how the data can be visualized and shared to the Power BI cloud service, after which it can be used in dashboards, queried using plain English sentences, and even consumed on mobile devices.

Level: Introductory Length: 6 weeks Effort: 2-4 hrs/wk Institution: Microsoft

Python is a very powerful programming language used for many different applications. Over time, the huge community around this open source language has created quite a few tools to efficiently work with Python. In recent years, a number of tools have been built specifically for data science. As a result, analyzing data with Python has never been easier.

Level: Advanced Length: 8 weeks Effort: 10-12 hrs/wk Institution: RITx

In this introduction to the field of computing security, you will be given an extensive overview of the various branches of computing security. You will learn cybersecurity concepts, issues, and tools that are critical in solving problems in the computing security domain.

You will have opportunities to learn essential techniques in protecting systems and network infrastructures, analyzing and monitoring potential threats and attacks, devising and implementing security solutions for organizations large or small.

Environmental Studies

Level: Introductory Length: 6 weeks Effort: 8-10 hrs/wk Institution: WageningenX

Have you ever considered how many aspects of food production affect the natural environment? Every aspect needs to be considered in attaining the future goal to produce enough food for the growing population while at the same time preserving our planet. It’s as difficult as solving a Rubik’s cube; change one aspect may affect the environment in a major way.

Systems theory, or systems thinking, is a way of understanding and working with the complexity of sustainable food production systems, which requires training in different disciplines and an approach that can address this complexity. This environmental studies course enables participants to apply the principles of a systems approach to food production with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Level: Introductory Length: 1 week Effort: 1-2 hrs/wk Institution: SmithsonianX

Do you want to help change the conversation around conservation? Are you interested in learning how to use Twitter to read and share conservation stories? Join us as we identify, share, and promote conservation success stories in this 5-day workshop that helps you engage in #EarthOptimism.

Level: Advanced Length: 14 weeks Effort: 10-12 hrs/wk Institution: UQx

This course addresses the important issues of sustainable energy access and development. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the energy objectives, are considered. The course investigates the connections between food, energy and water and explores global change issues such as population, consumption, international trade, environmental degradation, resource depletion and conflict.