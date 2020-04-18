Software Engineering Positions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies reached out to the Middlebury Center for Careers and Internships to let you know that the company is still looking for 2020 graduating students. They are actively interviewing even now via phone and video interviews!

Please take a look at their website: jobs.trx.com

Here’s one great opportunity in Massachusetts:

Software Engineer 2020 New College Grad, Raytheon Technologies, Marlboro/Tewkbury/Woburn, MA

Opportunity expires July 1, 2020

Calling 2020 Grads! (To start in 2020)

If you have a degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, or a related degree with an emphasis on software, here is your opportunity to pursue an exciting career with IDS!

If you want to apply your engineering knowledge and skills to build complex, real-time software which controls highly sophisticated defense and civil systems which are currently deployed in more than 80 countries around the globe, then Integrated Defense Systems’ Software Engineering Directorate (SED) is the place for you!

SED is the central focus for real-time software development, integration, test, and validation activities for IDS’s four core capabilities:

Integrated Air and Defense systems, which produces the world's most sophisticated short-, medium-, and long-range, low- to high-altitude, all-weather air and missile defense systems, such as the combat-proven Patriot Missile which protects US and allied forces around the globe

Large Ground and Naval Radar systems where IDS is a world leader in large scale radar development, technology, and production such as exhibited in the AN/TPY-2, UEWR, AMDR, EASR radars

Naval Combat Systems and Electronics such as those being built for the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer, America's next generation, multi-mission, naval destroyer, serving as the vanguard of an entire new generation of advanced multi-mission surface combat ships

Possible Locations Include: Marlboro, MA; Tewksbury, MA; Woburn, MA

Raytheon has two other opportunities posted in Handshake:

Associate Software Engineer, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

Raytheon BBN Technologies, located in Cambridge, MA, is seeking qualified software developers to support research and development in the area of advanced logistics incorporating state of the art scheduling techniques. A successful applicant will design, develop, and build innovative solutions for logistics modelers in the U.S. Government. We value curiosity and creative problem solving and you will be expected to initiate, with the team, improvements to the current implementation or design. You will be exposed to all aspects of software engineering as well as work-centered and cognitive systems engineering design techniques and will be applying new technologies to develop next generation capabilities for decision support systems.

Member IT Leadership Development Program-Undergraduate/Bachelors (recruiting for the class of 2022, which begins June/July 2020)

Opportunity expires July 10, 2020

Raytheon’s Leadership Development Program (LDP) is a cross functional, fast-tracked leadership program focused on early career talent, with proven potential to be future leaders for Raytheon. The Information Technology Leadership Development Program (ITLDP) allows participants accelerated development opportunities with the goal of growing world class leaders within Raytheon’s Information Technology (IT) functions across the company. Program participants rotate through Raytheon, gaining exposure to cutting edge principles, products and trends, working with leaders and developing the skills and competencies needed to help shape the company’s future. Over the course of the two-year program, participants will have up to two diverse assignments through different businesses, geographical locations, projects, and initiatives. The Leadership Development Program (LDP) provides the participant many opportunities for long term career growth.