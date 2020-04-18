Software/Data Jobs Expiring Soon on Handshake

Entry Level Software Developer, IMCS Group, Dallas, TX

Opportunity expires April 20, 2020

IMCS Group is seeking a full time Entry-Level Java Developer to assist in the design and development of custom software as well as maintain current projects. Our developers typically have a demonstrated interest in information technology and business, strong problem-solving abilities, and excellent interpersonal skills.

Entry Level Software Developer, Genesis10, Chicago, IL

Opportunity expires April 23, 2020

Genesis10’s Dev10 Program hires ambitious graduates looking to launch their career in technology. Our 27-month program begins with 3 months of intensive training where you learn all the skills necessary to excel in software development. Upon completing the training, you gain 2 years of consulting experience at top tier organizations building and deploying complex applications.

Apply computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis concepts and principles in the development of software for the target application. Work closely with cross functional members of the engineering organization to develop and evaluate interfaces between hardware and software, and operational performance requirements and design of the overall system. Support and participate in all phases of the software development life cycle, including requirements analysis, design, implementation, integration, and test of embedded software for real-time control of advanced tactical radio equipment.

Software Engineer I, TraceLink, North Reading, MA

Opportunity expires April 24, 2020

Digital information sharing is the future of medicine. TraceLink is building the first ever cloud-based network and application platform that helps our global customers share crucial business information while collaborating on manufacturing and distributing billions of medical products worldwide.

The Software Engineer is responsible for the design, implementation, and maintenance of application code for back-end, server-centric components, as well as related activities within the application development process.

Post Bachelors RA-Exposure Science (Computer Science), Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, WA

Opportunity expires April 26 2020

The Biological System Science (BSS) Group in the Biological Sciences Division of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is seeking a post-bachelors research associate with experience in computational chemistry, cheminformatics, advanced statistics and/or machine learning/deep learning/AI. Preferred candidates will have a general passion for advancing science and working in teams. Successful candidates will join a large, uniquely collaborative, collegial group of innovators driving the integration of data science, computational science, and analytical chemistry to solve the nation’s most challenging problems in human health, chemical forensics, and national security.

Entry Level Microsoft Cloud Application Developers, Itlize Global LLC, Piscataway, NJ

Opportunity expires April 27, 2020

ITLIZE Global LLC is looking for entry-level Full Stack Application developers to join our fast-growing software development consulting practice.

ITLIZE Global is a leading provider of IT consulting services. We specialize in custom software development, cloud computing, business intelligence, big data, data science, and data analytics. Our highly innovative technological solutions enable companies to increase sales, improve efficiency, and lower operating costs by exploring and realizing potential of vast enterprise data.

Opportunity expires April 28, 2020

As a Program Analyst, you will work with clients, colleagues, and stakeholders to design efficient, thoughtful, data-driven approaches to evaluating programs. To do this, you will use a wide variety of software platforms and databases to organize, recommend, and implement solutions to our business challenges.