Seniors–continue your tech job search on Handshake!

Opportunity expires March 18, 2020

The goal of the International Computer Security Association (ICSA) Labs is to significantly increase user and enterprise trust in information security products and solutions. For over 25 years, ICSA Labs, a division of Verizon, has been providing credible, independent, 3rd party security product testing and certification for many of the world’s top security product developers and service providers. This entry level role–which is part of the Verizon Campus Program–will give you a chance to channel your drive and enthusiasm. You’ll be front and center, hands-on and contributing your creative energy to high-impact projects from the moment you arrive.

UI Developer, Blueera Technologies, Inc., New York, NY

Opportunity expires March 19, 2020

The UI Developer is, first and foremost, a technical, scientific, computer geek. But like a lot of roles in computing that focus on consumer experience, the role also seeks to please human beings by understanding how computers are used and how the experience could be streamlined to create a better end result. This requires some analytical thought processes. The UI Developer is a Graphic Designer and a people pleaser. Their designs are practical and focused on engaging the user of an app or website or program. Crossover UI Developer skills include industrial design, web site design or software design.

Gameplay Programmer (Rocket League), Epic Games, San Diego, CA

Opportunity Expires March 27, 2020

Gameplay Programmers will implement and maintain gameplay systems in Rocket League and future projects. You will design and create technical specifications for major gameplay features and systems, working closely with fellow programmers, artists, and designers to create and iterate on game features. You will use strong critical thinking to problem solve and debug programs, in addition to contributing unique, personal ideas toward all aspects of the game’s production and development.

Quantitative Data Analyst- 2020 Grads, Cogo Labs, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires March 30, 2020

As a Cogo Labs Quantitative Data Analyst, you’ll run and grow business lines within our incubator. You’ll design and implement marketing programs, analyze performance metrics, and use the insights you gain to drive growth in audience engagement and revenue. Your expertise, ideas, and hard work will have a direct and immediate impact on the success of your project.