Scientific Research Jobs for 2020 Grads

Research Technician-Carroll Laboratory, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, College Park, MD

Opportunity expires April 25, 2020

We are currently seeking a dynamic, interested, and curious Research Technician within the lab of Dr. Sean Carroll at the University of Maryland, College Park. The Carroll Lab explores the origin of novelty–one of the central questions of evolutionary biology. Most recently, the team is investigating biochemical novelties such as the origin and evolution of snake venom toxins.

In this role, you will be engaged in the exploration of both basic and potentially translational questions about the molecular biology and evolution of snake venoms. The position is best suited for someone who loves laboratory research and continuing to learn about biology.

Research Associate in the Ou lab, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Opportunity expires April 28, 2020

The goal of our lab is to understand how the retina reacts in the face of injury, specifically the neurodegenerative disease glaucoma. We’re looking for a junior scientist to help conduct experiments, perform, scientific work, and ensure the lab runs smoothly. Your responsibilities will include mouse colony maintenance, genotyping, experimental support, lab organization, and management. The ideal candidate will be highly conscientious, responsible, and self-driven, and will have familiarity with or be eager to learn molecular biology, cell biology, and imaging techniques.

This is a particularly good role for individuals interested in a career in medicine or science, including those considering graduate or medical school. Mentorship is emphasized in the Ou lab and we have a strong track record of students successfully transitioning to graduate and medical school. The PI is a clinician-scientist and is happy to mentor students interested in a career in medicine or science.

Research Technician-Littman Lab, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

We are currently seeking an energetic and highly motivated Research Technician to join the lab of Dr. Dan Littman at New York University Medical Center. The Littman lab investigates how T lymphocytes acquire functional properties during development. These studies are aimed at better understanding how alterations in the intestinal microbiota influence systematic inflammatory processes, such as T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and responses to infection with HIV and other pathogenic microbes.

Research Assistant I Lab, Harvard University-Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The Ramachandran laboratory in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Harvard University is looking for an independent, experienced, and highly motivated Research Assistants to assist in the study of a new mechanism of neuronal communication and proteostasis. This project uses genetics, biochemistry, electron microscopy, and cell biological approaches to understand the fundamentals of how this novel system of neuronal signaling is coded and decoded in the mammalian brain.

The Research Assistant will work closely with lab members and the PI to learn techniques, and then under direction perform routine/non-routine techniques. The RA will process, organize, and summarize data; and report experimental results using a variety of scientific, word processing, spreadsheet, or statistical software applications or program platforms.

Research Lab Assistant I, Harvard University-Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The Macklis Lab is directed toward (1) understanding molecular controls and mechanisms over neuron sub-type development, diversity, axon guidance-circuit formation, and degeneration in the cerebral cortex and (2) applying developmental controls toward both brain and spinal cord regeneration and directed differentiation for in vitro therapeutic and mechanistic screening.

Wadsworth Center Fellowship, NYS Department of Health, Albany, NY

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The mission of the Wadsworth Center Fellowship Program is to provide scientists with broad experience in laboratory science and research in infectious disease, genetics, environmental health, or translational medicine. Fellows will gain broad experience at one of the nation’s premier public health laboratories, renowned for developing and utilizing high complexity testing using advanced technologies and state of the art equipment.

Via laboratory and health department rotations, and with input from a team of experienced mentors, fellows will be exposed to different aspects of laboratory science, including public health laboratory science, and applied and basic research. Fellows will be matched with a host lab to complete a final project in one of the following areas:

Infectious Disease

Genetics

Environmental Health

Basic and Applied Research

Associate Scientist, Immunology and High-throughput Assays, New York Stem Cell Foundation, New York, NY

Opportunity expires May 1, 2020

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is a rapidly growing and highly successful nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate cures through stem cell research.

NYSCF is seeking an Associate Scientist to join the Diabetes team. This position reports directly to the Senior Research Investigator, and works closely with other members of the NYSCF Research Institute including: Immunologists, stem cell biologists, automation engineers, software developers, bioinformatics, and operations.

We are seeking a self-motivated applicant with a strong interest in immunology and stem cell research. The person will have hands-on experience with cell culture and flow cytometry. Specific experience with pluripotent stem cell cultures is considered a plus.